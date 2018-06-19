Craig Morgan: Fleetwood sign Wigan central defender

From the section

Craig Morgan was Wigan captain during the Latics' 2015-16 League One title winning campaign.

League One club Fleetwood Town have signed defender Craig Morgan on a two-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

The 33-year-old made 20 appearances for the League One champions last season.

The former Peterborough, MK Dons and Wrexham centre-back was capped 23 times by Wales between 2006 and 2011.

Morgan becomes Fleetwood boss Joey Barton's third signing of the summer, following Eddie Clarke's move from Tranmere, and Jason Holt joining on loan from Rangers on Monday.

