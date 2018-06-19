Louis Reed: Peterborough United sign Sheffield United midfielder

Reed became the youngest player to represent Sheffield United in the Football League when he made his debut against Rotherham in April 2014, aged 16

League One club Peterborough United have signed Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 47 appearances while on loan at League Two side Chesterfield last season.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line and I can't wait to get started," Reed told the club website.

"Louis is another excellent addition to the group," added Posh manager Steve Evans.

"He could have taken the easy option and stayed to wait for a chance at Sheffield United, but he wanted to get out and play, as demonstrated by going to Chesterfield last season."

