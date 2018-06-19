Gary Sawyer: Plymouth Argyle defender signs new one-year deal

Sawyer (right) skippered Argyle for much of last season with club captain Luke McCormick a long-term absentee with an ankle injury

Plymouth Argyle defender Gary Sawyer has signed a new one-year contract extension with the League One club.

Sawyer, 32, made his Argyle debut as a 17-year-old in 2002 and has scored six goals in 227 appearances for the Pilgrims.

The former Exeter, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient player, who rejoined Argyle in June 2015, made 49 appearances last season.

"The club is heading in the right direction," he told the club website.

"When I was first here, we were a Championship side - and a good Championship side. Unfortunately, the club went the way it did but it's in great hands now."