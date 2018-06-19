World Cup 2018: England win attracts 18.3m TV audience, record 3m streams

From the section

England's World Cup win over Tunisia was the most-watched television programme of 2018, attracting a peak television audience of 18.3 million on BBC One.

Monday's game in Volgograd, which had a 69.2% audience share at its peak, beat May's Royal Wedding.

There were also a record three million requests to stream it on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

That made it the highest-ever live audience for an online BBC programme.

More than two million player ratings were awarded by users on the website.

England won the game 2-1 thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane.

World Cup coverage on the BBC continues across TV, radio and online, including Portugal v Morocco (Wednesday), Argentina v Croatia (Thursday) and England's second group game against Panama on Sunday.