World Cup 2018: England win attracts 18.3m TV audience, record 3m streams

Harry Kane heads last-gasp England winner
2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC
Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July
Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

England's World Cup win over Tunisia was the most-watched television programme of 2018, attracting a peak television audience of 18.3 million on BBC One.

Monday's game in Volgograd, which had a 69.2% audience share at its peak, beat May's Royal Wedding.

There were also a record three million requests to stream it on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

That made it the highest-ever live audience for an online BBC programme.

More than two million player ratings were awarded by users on the website.

England won the game 2-1 thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane.

World Cup coverage on the BBC continues across TV, radio and online, including Portugal v Morocco (Wednesday), Argentina v Croatia (Thursday) and England's second group game against Panama on Sunday.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11005053
2Uruguay11001013
3Egypt100101-10
4Saudi Arabia100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran11001013
2Portugal10103301
3Spain10103301
4Morocco100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11002113
2Denmark11001013
3Australia100112-10
4Peru100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia11002023
2Iceland10101101
3Argentina10101101
4Nigeria100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Brazil10101101
3Switzerland10101101
4Costa Rica100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Mexico11001013
3South Korea100101-10
4Germany100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11003033
2England11002113
3Tunisia100112-10
4Panama100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland00000000
2Senegal00000000
3Colombia00000000
4Japan00000000
View full World Cup tables

