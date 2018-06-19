World Cup 2018: England win attracts 18.3m TV audience, record 3m streams
|2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC
|Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July
|Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
England's World Cup win over Tunisia was the most-watched television programme of 2018, attracting a peak television audience of 18.3 million on BBC One.
Monday's game in Volgograd, which had a 69.2% audience share at its peak, beat May's Royal Wedding.
There were also a record three million requests to stream it on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
That made it the highest-ever live audience for an online BBC programme.
More than two million player ratings were awarded by users on the website.
England won the game 2-1 thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane.
