Ruben Sammut: Chelsea midfielder joins Falkirk on loan

Sammut signed a new contract at Chelsea before fixing up the loan switch to the Scottish Championship

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley says Ruben Sammut has "massive potential" as the Scotland Under-21 midfielder arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Sammut captained Chelsea's Under-23 side last term and has agreed a new contract extension until summer 2019.

He has been with the English Premier League club since the age of eight.

"Ruben has been brought through and trained at an elite level having been with Chelsea from such a young age," Hartley said.

"He has massive potential and I think the opportunity for him now to experience first-team football will be of huge benefit to all parties."

Hartley signed midfielder Tom Owen-Evans, 21, from Newport County on Monday and told the club website that he expects further announcements on players soon.