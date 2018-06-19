Chris Dunn: Walsall sign former Wrexham goalkeeper

Chris Dunn
Chris Dunn played for Dean Keates at Wrexham, before Keates' appointment as Saddlers manager in March

League One side Walsall have signed goalkeeper Chris Dunn on a one-year deal following his release by Wrexham.

Dunn made 35 appearances for National League side Wrexham last season, but he was allowed to leave the club in May.

The 30-year-old has previously had spells with Northampton, Coventry, Yeovil and Cambridge.

"He should provide great competition with Robbo [Liam Roberts] for the number one spot next year," manager Dean Keates told the club website.

