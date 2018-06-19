Jess Carter: Chelsea Women sign Birmingham City and England defender

Jess Carter made 23 appearances in all competitions last season

Chelsea Women have signed England international defender Jess Carter on a three-year deal from Birmingham City.

Carter, who came through Birmingham's academy system, made 23 appearances for the Blues last season.

The 20-year-old won her first England cap in a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan in November 2017.

"Chelsea are the top team in the country and the potential is there to be one of the greatest teams," Carter told the club website.

"It was the right time for me to leave Birmingham. I needed a new challenge, another push, and an environment that was going to take me to the next level.

"I think Chelsea is the place to do that."

