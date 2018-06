From the section

BBC Sport uncovers the stories behind the 2018 Fifa World Cup's biggest stars and the history of the most important element of the competition - the World Cup ball.

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of England's Kane

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of France's Pogba

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of Uruguay's Suarez

Media playback is not supported on this device I could have gone down wrong life path - Sterling

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Media playback is not supported on this device

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Mohamed Salah could be like Pele'