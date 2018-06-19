Ryan Allsop: Wycombe Wanderers re-sign keeper on three-year deal

From the section

Ryan Allsop made two Premier League appearances for Bournemouth

Wycombe Wanderers have made their second summer signing by bringing in goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Bournemouth on a three-year contract.

Allsop was released by the Cherries and his arrival follows that of AFC Wimbledon defender Darius Charles.

The 26-year-old keeper returns to Adams Park, where he played 18 League Two matches during a 2016 loan spell.

Allsop's first contract on a more permanent basis with the Chairboys player will officially start on 1 July.

