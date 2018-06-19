Connor Thompson: Gateshead sign Halifax midfielder

Thompson was previously part of Blackburn's youth academy and made his one competitive appearance for Rovers' under 23 side in the EFL trophy against Fleetwood in 2016.

Gateshead have signed midfielder Connor Thompson from fellow National League side Halifax Town on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old joined Halifax in March and scored one goal in 11 appearances last season.

"I'm athletic and like to use my pace, be direct with my first touch and beat my man." Thompson told the club website.

"I don't like to sit back and relax, I just want to get on and contribute some goals and assists to the side."

Gateshead have also given a one-year first-team contract to 19-year-old Elliot Forbes after an impressive loan spell at Newcastle Benfield in the ninth tier of English football last season.

