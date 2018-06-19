BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Carlos Sanchez sent off as Kagawa slots home penalty for Japan

Kagawa scores penalty after first red card of Russia 2018

Shinji Kagawa scores from the penalty spot to put Japan 1-0 up against Colombia as Carlos Sanchez is shown the first red card of this World Cup - and the second-quickest in World Cup history - in their group H tie at the 2018 World Cup.

