Jordan Moore-Taylor: MK Dons sign Exeter City defender
MK Dons have signed defender Jordan Moore-Taylor from Exeter on a two year deal.
The 24-year-old's contract at St James Park ran until the end of this season.
But the former captain activated a release clause to leave on a free transfer after the Grecians failed to win promotion.
Exeter chairman Julian Tagg said: "Jordan was offered a significant improved new deal which would have made him the club's highest-paid player."
Analysis
BBC Sport's Brent Pilnick
Paul Tisdale will have lost a few friends at his old club with this move.
Moore-Taylor has been a stalwart in Exeter's defence for four years and as a home-grown captain was loved by Exeter's fans.
To sign him on a free because of a contractual clause will be a bitter pill to swallow for a club that prides itself on nurturing young players who they can sell on for a profit to keep the fan-owned club financially healthy.
