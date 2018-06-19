Felix Wiedwald: Leeds United goalkeeper joins Frankfurt

Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has left the club to rejoin Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee.

Wiedwald joined Leeds on a three-year deal from Werder Bremen in June 2017, having previously had spells with with MSV Duisburg and Frankfurt.

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, but lost his starting role to Northern Ireland keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

He has signed a three-year deal with the German Bundesliga side.

