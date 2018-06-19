Wednesday's sports pages

Wednesday's Daily Mirror
After his two goals against Tunisia, the Daily Mirror reports that Harry Kane's club manager Mauricio Pochettino was quickly on the phone to congratulate the striker
Wednesday's Daily Star
The Star says that the sky is the limit for Kane at the tournament in Russia
Wednesday's Express
The Daily Express features the England team's recovery session, featuring inflatable unicorns
Wednesday's Guardian
But the Guardian reports that there is a worrying note for England fans with an injury to Dele Alli putting him in doubt for Sunday's game against Panama
Wednesday's Times
The Times also reports on Alli's thigh strain which could give Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Fabian Delph a chance to start
Wednesday's Metro
Metro reports on Jack Wilshere after he announced his departure from Arsenal
Wednesday's Telegraph
The Telegraph has World Cup views from Jamie Carragher and Martin O'Neill

Top Stories