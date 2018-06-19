Luke Wanadio: Aldershot Town sign Bromley winger

Luke Wanadio started in 38 of his 40 National League appearances last season

National League side Aldershot have signed Bromley winger Luke Wanadio on an undisclosed-length deal.

Wanadio, 25, scored seven goals in 40 National League games for Bromley last season after signing from Dartford in July 2017.

"Once I spoke to Gary Waddock and James Rowe, there was only one club that I wanted to join," he said.

"I like to excite people and be an entertainer - and Aldershot Town's style of play really suits my game."