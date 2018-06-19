Willem Geubbels: Monaco sign 16-year-old Lyon striker for 20m euros

Willem Geubbels was the first player born in the 21st Century to play in the French top flight

Monaco have signed 16-year-old striker Willem Geubbels from Lyon for 20m euros (£17.5m).

The France Under-17 international made two appearances for Lyon last season and became the youngest player to appear in a Europa League match.

Geubbels told the Monaco website: "I'm ready and really determined to help make great things happen."

"With patience and work we are sure he'll get to the top," said Monaco director Vadim Vasilyev.

"The arrival of Willem Geubbels proves our ambition to develop the best talent in European football at our club."

Geubbels is a product of Lyon's successful youth system.

Monaco signed forward Anthony Martial as a 17-year-old from Lyon for 5m euros in 2013, before selling him to Manchester United for £36m in 2015.

Monaco finished second in Ligue 1 last season, 13 points behind Paris St-Germain.