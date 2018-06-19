World Cup 2018: England midfielder Dele Alli suffers minor thigh strain

England midfielder Dele Alli suffered the minor thigh strain during the first half of the win over Tunisia

England are monitoring the fitness of midfielder Dele Alli after he suffered a minor thigh strain during the 2-1 World Cup win over Tunisia on Monday.

Tottenham's Alli, 22, was substituted after 80 minutes of the match in Volgograd, with England playing Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, 24 June.

He went for a scan on Tuesday afternoon as his team-mates trained.

The Football Association has confirmed the assessment showed a minor thigh strain that will need managing.

"Hopefully I am OK. It's my quad," said Alli after Monday's game.

He looked set to come off in the first half after suffering a knock, with Fabian Delph stripped and seemingly ready to come on, but that substitution did not happen with Ruben Loftus-Cheek replacing Alli with 10 minutes left.

"We had to keep monitoring Dele," said England boss Gareth Southgate on Monday.

"He was feeling a little bit of an issue just before half-time, but he felt he could carry on and I thought the runs that he was making and the way he was pressing the ball was still causing a problem."