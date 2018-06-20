Livingston interview Kenny Miller and Gary Holt for manager role

Gary Holt spent a season as manager of Falkirk before coaching at Norwich

Former Scotland internationals Kenny Miller and Gary Holt have been interviewed for Livingston's managerial vacancy.

Striker Miller left Rangers at the end of last season, while Holt has been out of the game since leaving a coaching position at Norwich City two years ago.

Livi players returned to pre-season training on Wednesday with assistant manager David Martindale taking charge.

A decision on their new manager should be made before the end of this week.

David Hopkin rejected a new contract with Livingston after leading his side to the Scottish Premiership following successive promotions.

After finishing runners-up to St Mirren, they won the Premiership Play-off final, relegating Partick Thistle to the Championship in the process.