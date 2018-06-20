Josh Hare: Eastleigh sign former Maidstone United defender on one-year deal

Josh Hare played 28 times in the National League for Maidstone United last season

Eastleigh have signed defender Josh Hare on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins from National League rivals Maidstone United, having also spent time at Eastbourne Borough.

He began his career at Gillingham and played twice for the Kent club in League One during the 2014-15 season.

"A major factor for me was the chance to join a full-time club. Being able to concentrate on my football every day was a no brainer," Hare told Eastleigh's website.

Hare becomes Eastleigh's second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Oscar Gobern.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.