Boro Bear: Stevenage advertise for person to fill role as club mascot
-
- From the section Stevenage
Do you have a 'larger than life personality' and are between 5ft 6in and 6ft 2in tall, ideally with a background in acting?
If so, you could be Stevenage's newest signing.
The League Two side want someone to be Boro Bear - the club's mascot - for the forthcoming season.
While previous experience is preferred, availability for all of Stevenage's home games is a must.
And, as Boro Bear, you would need to meet supporters, get your photo taken repeatedly, and would be charged with "contributing to generating crowd excitement".
Prospective candidates should send a covering letter and CV (presumably listing past mascot work) to the club.