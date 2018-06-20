Alex MacDonald: Mansfield Town midfielder agrees new two-year contract

From the section

Alex MacDonald made more outfield appearances than any other Mansfield player last season

Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald has signed a new two-year contract at Field Mill.

The 28-year-old joined the club from Oxford United in January 2017 and has scored four times in 64 appearances.

The former Burnley youngster had loan spells in Scotland, Plymouth and Burton before moving to Oxford in early 2015.

"He has a natural energy and enthusiasm for playing football and loves playing on the front foot," manager David Flitcroft told the club website.

