Jake Buxton: Burton Albion captain signs new contract

Jake Buxton controls the ball at the Pirelli as Burton host Aston Villa in the Championship
Jake Buxton made 29 starts in the Championship last season

Burton captain Jake Buxton has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the League One club.

The 33-year-old was out of contract at the end of last season but has agreed new terms at the Pirelli Stadium.

Centre-back Buxton first joined Burton in 2008 when the club was in non-league and had spells at Derby and Wigan before returning to the Brewers at the start of the 2017/18 season.

"We will need all his experience next season," boss Nigel Clough said.

Burton were relegated after finishing 23rd in the Championship last term, ending the club's two-season stay in the second tier.

