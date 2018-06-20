Ryan Watson: MK Dons sign Barnet midfielder on one-year contract

Ryan Watson scored twice in 47 league appearances for Barnet

MK Dons have signed Barnet midfielder Ryan Watson on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old's one-year deal will become effective when his Bees contract expires at the end of June.

After coming through Everton's academy, Watson made his league debut for Northampton Town in September 2014 before moving to the Hive in July 2016, where he made 40 league starts.

"The set-up of the club is brilliant and Paul [Tisdale] is a manager I'm excited to work with," Watson said.

