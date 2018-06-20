Mahlon Romeo: Millwall defender signs contract extension

Mahlon Romeo made 31 appearances for Millwall last season

Millwall right-back Mahlon Romeo has signed a "long-term" contract extension with the Championship club.

Romeo has made 89 appearances for the Lions since being signed from Gillingham in May 2015.

The 22-year-old had previously been under contract until the end of next season, with a club option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

"Mahlon took his chance with both hands when he got it and fully deserves this new deal," manager Neil Harris said.

"We're delighted he's committed his long-term future to the club and look forward to watching him continue to grow on and off the field."

Details of the exact length of Romeo's new contract at the Den have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, defender Sid Nelson, 22, has signed a new contract to stay with the club until the end of next season.