Diallang Jaiyesimi: Yeovil sign Norwich City winger on a season-long loan

Jaiysemi scored eight times in 33 appearances for Norwich's Under-23s in 2016/17

Yeovil Town have signed Norwich City winger Diallang Jaiyesimi in a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Grimsby, where he played 35 games and scored once.

The Canaries recruited Jaiyesimi from Dulwich Hamlet's Aspire Academy in 2016 and he signed professional terms until at least 2020.

He played made three substitute appearances for Norwich's Under-23 side in last season's EFL Trophy.

