Andrew Hughes: Three Preston bids for Peterborough defender turned down

From the section

Andrew Hughes has played in 82 league games for Peterborough over two seasons

League One side Peterborough United have turned down three bids from Championship club Preston North End for left-back Andrew Hughes.

The 26-year-old has been with Posh since arriving on a free transfer from Newport County in 2016.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on social media that North End had made the approaches on Tuesday.

MacAnthony added that the club were not seeking a seven-figure sum for Hughes, who made 56 appearances during 2017-18.