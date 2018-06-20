Juninho Bacuna: Huddersfield Town sign midfielder from FC Groningen

Juninho Bacuna (left) is the younger brother of Reading winger Leandro Bacuna

Huddersfield have signed Dutch central midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Eredivisie side FC Groningen.

Bacuna, 20, has joined the Terriers on a three-year deal until the summer of 2021, with the option of another year.

He scored two goals in 82 top-flight appearances for FC Groningen, having come up through the club's ranks.

"He's a young, hungry player that has already played a lot of football for someone of his age," said Terriers boss David Wagner.

"Even if he's still very young, he strengthens our options in this position."

Bacuna is the younger brother of Reading winger Leandro Bacuna.

He has played in the Europa League for FC Groningen and has represented the Netherlands at under-21 level.

"He's an exciting midfielder that offers all the aggression of a defensive midfielder and the technical skills and mobility of an offensive midfielder," Wagner added.

"We will give him all the support he needs to make the best out of the potential he definitely has."

