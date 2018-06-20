Burnley face Aberdeen in Europa League second qualifying round

From the section

Burnley finished the 2017-18 Premier League season in seventh position

Premier League side Burnley will play Scottish Premiership runners-up Aberdeen in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Clarets travel to Pittodrie on 26 July before hosting Derek McInnes' side at Turf Moor on 2 August.

Burnley finished seventh in England's top flight last season to secure European football for the first time in 51 years.

The Dons reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League last season.

Aberdeen famously defeated Real Madrid in the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup final with Sir Alex Ferguson as manager.

They also won the European Super Cup that year, beating German side Hamburg.

After Burnley's European future was secured, boss Sean Dyche had a pub near the club's stadium named after him.