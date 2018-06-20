Brianna Visalli: West Ham United Ladies sign Chicago Red Stars midfielder

West Ham United Ladies will be playing in England's top tier in 2018-19

Midfielder Brianna Visalli says she "cried tears of joy" after signing for West Ham United Ladies.

The 23-year-old has joined the Hammers from United States side Chicago Red Stars ahead of their move into the Women's Super League for next season.

Visalli is West Ham's fourth new signing after Becky Spencer, Claire Rafferty and Vyan Sampson's arrival.

"I can't believe I'm going to be able to do what I love - play football - for a living," she told the club website.

"And to do it with West Ham is going to be incredible. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. This is truly a dream come true."

