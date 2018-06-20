Roque Mesa: Sevilla close to signing Swansea City midfielder

Roque Mesa has made 16 appearances for Swansea City since joining from Las Palmas in July 2017

Swansea City are close to an agreement with Sevilla over a deal to sell midfielder Roque Mesa.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has been on loan at the La Liga side since last January.

Mesa is now expected to complete a permanent move for a fee understood to be in the region of £8m, although talks are ongoing.

He signed a four-year contract with Swansea in July 2017 in an £11m switch from Las Palmas.

Mesa struggled to settle in south Wales and made just nine Premier League starts before heading back to Spain midway through last season, signing a loan deal with Sevilla until the end of the campaign.

That deal is thought to have included a buy-out option which, after a period of discussion, Sevilla are close to finalising with Swansea.

Mesa will join midfielder Ki Sung-yueng in leaving the Liberty Stadium following their relegation from the Premier League, with the South Korea captain opting to leave at the end of his contract.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who has joined West Ham United in a deal thought to be worth an initial £6m.

West Ham are also keen on signing centre-back Alfie Mawson. The Hammers had a bid rejected for the 24-year-old last week, with the offer falling below Swansea's £20m-plus valuation of the defender.

The London club had continued talks over a potential deal but it is thought little progress has been made.