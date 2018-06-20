Jonas Knudsen: Denmark players pay for jet so defender can see new-born daughter

Jonas Knudsen has won three caps for Denmark

Denmark's players paid for a private jet so defender Jonas Knudsen could fly home and see his new-born daughter after the World Cup win over Peru.

The 25-year-old's wife Trine gave birth to a girl several weeks earlier than expected, after he had arrived in Russia for the tournament.

"We wanted to look at the human side," said goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"There are lots of fathers in the squad. You have to remember we are human beings as well as footballers."

He added: "As a father myself I cannot imagine how hard it was for Jonas getting that message and not being there.

"We wanted to do anything for him to see his daughter."

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in Group C on Saturday.

Ipswich left-back Knudsen rejoined the squad on Monday. Denmark face Australia in Samara at 13:00 BST on Thursday.