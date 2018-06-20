West Bromwich Albion: Boaz Myhill, Claudio Yacob & Gareth McAuley released

Boaz Myhill (left), Claudio Yacob and Gareth McAuley amassed 484 Albion appearances between them

West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore has released three long-serving players following relegation from the Premier League.

Wales international goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, 35, Argentina midfielder Claudio Yacob, 30, and Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley, 38, have all left the Baggies.

Myhill had been at The Hawthorns since arriving from Hull City in July 2010.

McAuley followed nine months later, while Yacob was signed in July 2012.

"They have been absolute stalwarts of this club - they should all be proud of their time here," Moore told the club website.

"It was a very difficult decision not to offer each of them a new contract."

Set-piece specialist McAuley, signed by Roy Hodgson from Ipswich Town on a free transfer in 2011, scored 17 goals in 227 appearances - including a season's best tally of eight in 2016-17.

Holding midfielder Yacob, signed by Steve Clarke in July 2012, scored twice in 175 appearances.

Myhill, Albion's regular number two to Ben Foster, made 82 appearances in his eight seasons after being signed by Roberto di Matteo.