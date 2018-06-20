Charlie Clough: Sutton United re-sign former Barnet defender

Charlie Clough made 36 appearances in League Two in 2017-18

National League side Sutton United have re-signed defender Charlie Clough following his release by Barnet.

Clough made 41 appearances for Barnet last season but was released after they were relegated from League Two.

The 27-year-old played for Sutton between September 2013 and January 2015, when the U's were still in the National League South division.

"I can't wait to get back to the club and meet the friends I made there during my first spell," Clough said.

