Charlie Carter: Chesterfield sign Woking attacking midfielder

Chesterfield have signed attacking midfielder Charlie Carter from Woking for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old was Woking's top scorer last season, with 12 goals in 41 National League appearances, but could not prevent them being relegated.

The Spireites have had to pay compensation for the out-of-contract player as he is under the age of 24.

"He's a proper bloke, a proper player and he's a good signing," said Chesterfield boss Martin Allen.

