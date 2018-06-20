Murray Wallace: Millwall sign defender from Scunthorpe United

From the section

Murray Wallace scored one goal in 54 appearances in all competitions for Scunthorpe last season

Championship side Millwall have signed defender Murray Wallace from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who has represented Scotland at Under-21 level, has agreed a "long-term" contract with the Lions.

Wallace, who can also play at left-back, scored five goals in 132 appearances for the Iron after joining them from Huddersfield in January 2016.

He is Millwall's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.