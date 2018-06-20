World Cup 2018: Fifa 'takes note' of Sepp Blatter's attendance

Banned former Fifa president Sepp Blatter attended Portugal's win over Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Fifa says it has "taken note" of its former president Sepp Blatter's attendance at a World Cup game despite his ban from football.

Blatter, 82, watched Portugal's 1-0 Group B victory over Morocco on Wednesday on the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Swiss' 17-year spell in charge of world football's governing body ended amid a corruption scandal in 2015.

Fifa banned Blatter for eight years, a term reduced to six years on appeal.

"Fifa has taken note of Mr Blatter's visit to Russia," a Fifa spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"We have no further comment at the present stage."

In September 2015, Swiss authorities announced Blatter was under investigation for a £1.3m "disloyal payment" to Michel Platini, the ex-boss of European football's governing body Uefa, in 2011. Both men denied any wrongdoing.