World Cup 2018: Fifa 'takes note' of Sepp Blatter's attendance
- From the section World Cup
Fifa says it has "taken note" of its former president Sepp Blatter's attendance at a World Cup game despite his ban from football.
Blatter, 82, watched Portugal's 1-0 Group B victory over Morocco on Wednesday on the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The Swiss' 17-year spell in charge of world football's governing body ended amid a corruption scandal in 2015.
Fifa banned Blatter for eight years, a term reduced to six years on appeal.
"Fifa has taken note of Mr Blatter's visit to Russia," a Fifa spokesperson told BBC Sport.
"We have no further comment at the present stage."
In September 2015, Swiss authorities announced Blatter was under investigation for a £1.3m "disloyal payment" to Michel Platini, the ex-boss of European football's governing body Uefa, in 2011. Both men denied any wrongdoing.