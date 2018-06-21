Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Flanagan, Livingston, Dundee, Motherwell, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian have failed in an attempt to sign former Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre, the 32-year-old Honduras international saying he prefers to find a club in the United States after leaving Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha because his family have failed to adapt to the different culture. (Scottish Sun)

Right-back Jon Flanagan is to join up with Rangers' training camp in Spain after undergoing a medical as the 25-year-old, released by Liverpool, closes in on becoming Steven Gerrard's seventh summer signing. (Daily Mail)

Gary McAllister, Rangers' assistant manager, says Jon Flanagan should be given a second chance in football as he closes in on a move to Ibrox. The full-back was strongly condemned by Liverpool after being convicted of assaulting his girlfriend and given a 12-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work. (Evening Times)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says Jon Flanagan, who was released by Liverpool, is full of remorse after being convicted of launching a booze-fuelled assault on his girlfriend during a Christmas night out in Liverpool last December. (Daily Record)

Czech striker David Vanecek, who is out of contract in December, has told Teplice he wants to join Hearts after the Edinburgh club and Czech outfit Sigma Olomouc both submitted five-figure bids for the 27-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Midfielder Ali Crawford has joined Hearts on trial after he rejected a new contract with Hamilton Academical, but Dundee, Dundee United and Motherwell are also interested in the 26-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts have pulled out of a deal for David Milinkovic because the winger's wage demands after an transfer fee was agreed with Genoa to make the 24-year-old a permanent signing after spending last season on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Leigh Griffiths, who is under contract until 2021, has revealed he is close to signing a long-term deal to make him a Celtic player for life. (Evening Times)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths elected to forgo a holiday to prepare himself for the battle to win a regular starting place after Odsonne Edouard made his loan move from Paris St-Germain permanent in a club record £9m transfer. (The Scotsman)

Leigh Griffiths believes he can see off the challenge of Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard, Celtic's record £10m signing, to be the side's main striker after sacrificing a summer break for his rehab after hernia surgery as he finally looks to sort out a long-term calf issue. (Scottish Sun)

New St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs is considering a move for Republic of Ireland striker Anthony Stokes after the 29-year-old, with whom he worked at Hibernian, left Greek club Apollon Smyrni. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren will seal the signing of Darlington defender Josh Heaton after the clubs agreed a £75,000 fee for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Livingston captain Craig Halkett says leading the promoted side in the Scottish Premiership is more important to him than money after the 23-year-old defender signed a new one-year contract despite more lucrative offers from north and south of the border. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Miller has emerged as the front runner for the Livingston manager's job ahead of former Falkirk boss Gary Holt and ex-Queen of the South manager Gavin Skelton, but the striker, who left Rangers, may hold out of a more lucrative playing contract with Aberdeen and Hibernian both interested. (Daily Express, print edition)

Neil Lennon will discover on Thursday if he is to be punished for his "aeroplane" celebration on the pitch during his side's 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of last season, with the Hibernian head coach facing a possible four-match touchline ban. (Scottish Sun)

Former Hibernian, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Greenock Morton manager Alex Miller joined Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister, with whom he worked at Liverpool, at the club's pre-season training base in Spain, but the former Ibrox defender will not be joining the club's backroom team, (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias says new manager Steven Gerrard's pre-season training is the hardest he has ever experienced. (Scottish Sun)