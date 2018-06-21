Mitch Hancox: MK Dons sign Macclesfield Town left-back on one-year deal

Mitch Hancox celebrates scoring a goal for Macclesfield Town
Mitch Hancox scored seven goals in 39 appearances last season as Macclesfield won the National League title

MK Dons have signed Mitch Hancox after he turned down a new deal at fellow League Two side Macclesfield Town.

The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield or at left-back, has agreed a one-year deal and becomes the Dons' fourth signing of the summer.

He scored 13 goals in 77 league appearances during two years at Town.

"Mitch has had a couple of very good seasons at Macclesfield - notably last season in a promotion-winning team," Dons boss Paul Tisdale said.

