Mitch Hancox: MK Dons sign Macclesfield Town left-back on one-year deal

Mitch Hancox scored seven goals in 39 appearances last season as Macclesfield won the National League title

MK Dons have signed Mitch Hancox after he turned down a new deal at fellow League Two side Macclesfield Town.

The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield or at left-back, has agreed a one-year deal and becomes the Dons' fourth signing of the summer.

He scored 13 goals in 77 league appearances during two years at Town.

"Mitch has had a couple of very good seasons at Macclesfield - notably last season in a promotion-winning team," Dons boss Paul Tisdale said.

