Famara Diedhiou: Bristol City to appeal against striker's six-game spitting ban

Bristol City signed Famara Diedhiou for a club-record £5.3m fee in June 2017

Bristol City will appeal against Famara Diedhiou's six-match ban for spitting at an opponent as "he swears on his kids' lives that he did not do anything", says head coach Lee Johnson.

The incident involving the 25-year-old Senegal striker came in the 52nd minute of 10 April's win over Birmingham City.

Diedhiou denied the charge but the Football Association found him guilty.

"I'm very upset with that and I know Famara is unbelievably upset," Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We feel it is very unjust. There's no video footage at all of the incident that is conclusive. I back my player and I believe him.

"I'm very disappointed with the decision given the lack of evidence. We're definitely appealing."

Bristol City will open their 2018-19 Championship campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 4 August.