Morecambe: Rhys Oates and Zak Mills sign on free transfers

Rhys Oates has also previously been on Barnsley, Grimsby and Chester's books

League Two club Morecambe have signed striker Rhys Oates and defender Zak Mills on two and one-year deals respectively from 1 July.

Oates, 23, left Hartlepool at the end of last season after netting 12 league goals in 99 league appearances for the club over three seasons.

Former Histon and Boston man Mills, 26, was also a free agent after not being offered a new deal by Grimsby in May.

"Zak is very hungry and focused," boss Jim Bentley told Morecambe's website.

"Rhys can play anywhere in the forward positions and he has always impressed us when we have seen him play."

