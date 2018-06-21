2019 Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales v England crunch game at Newport or Wrexham

Wales will play England in their crunch 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier on 31 August at Newport or Wrexham.

A minimum of 1,500 seats must be available to host the match under Fifa rules, with standing not allowed.

Rodney Parade in Newport has around 5,000 seats and Wrexham's Racecourse has 10,500.

If Pool 1 leaders Wales win they will qualify automatically for next year's finals in France, but the second-placed team could also qualify.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ingle eyes World Cup after Wales success

The runner-up is likely to face a play-off to reach the finals.

Jayne Ludlow's side are a point above Phil Neville's England, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

After facing Wales, England travel to face Kasakhstan on 4 September.

When Wales beat Russia to top their group at Newport's Spytty Park on 12 June, 1,214 fans were there.

Five days earlier 2,645 turned up at Swansea's Liberty Stadium to watch them beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0.

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow said: "There are still discussions going on at the moment just to make sure we get the best venue for us and nobody else.

"We are really looking forward to the next game being a cup final match for us and having a really big, loud fan base coming to supports us hopefully."

Welsh Assembly member for Wrexham Lesley Griffiths has written to the Football Association of Wales urging the sport's governing body to take the game to the Racecourse.