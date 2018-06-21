Rangers: Former Ibrox winger Johnny Hubbard dies aged 87

Johnny Hubbard (left) returning to Ibrox in 2015 alongside former Rangers team-mate Bobby Brown

Former Rangers winger Johnny Hubbard has died at the age of 87.

After emigrating from South Africa, Hubbard joined Rangers in 1949 and would go on to win three league titles in a 10-year spell at the club.

He scored 106 goals in 238 games and earned the nickname "The Penalty King" due to his record of converting 65 of 68 spot-kicks.

His three goals against Celtic in a 4-1 victory in 1955 remains the last league derby hat-trick by a Rangers player.

Hubbard became the first African player to play in the European Cup in the 1956-57 season, scoring against Nice.

He left Rangers in 1959 and spent three years at Bury before returning to Scotland to finish his career with Ayr United.

Rangers chairman Dave King said in a statement: "All of us at Rangers are deeply saddened by the news that Mr Hubbard has passed away.

"He was an inspirational player for Rangers and was also one of our most passionate supporters."