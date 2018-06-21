Jon Flanagan: Rangers sign ex-Liverpool full-back on two-year deal

Jon Flanagan spent eight years with Liverpool

Rangers have completed the signing of Jon Flanagan on a two-year contract after the right-back was released by Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is a former Anfield team-mate of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

And he says the lure of linking up again with his former Liverpool captain was instrumental in his decision to move to Scotland.

"I'm delighted to be here," Flanagan told Rangers TV.

"When I spoke to Stevie, it was a no-brainer for me. The size of the club, what the fans are about, I'm just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show all the fans what I'm about.

"I played with him at Liverpool for many years and he was a big part of me coming here.

"I know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well."

Flanagan played only one game for Liverpool last season, a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat by Leicester City in September, before a spell on loan with Bolton Wanderers, for whom he featured in nine Championship matches.

That came after he was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and 12 months community service after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in December.

Flanagan, whose one England cap came as a substitute in a friendly against Ecuador in 2014, also had a season-long loan with the Reds' Premier League rivals, Burnley, making 10 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

He becomes Rangers' seventh signing of the summer.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, defenders Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, midfielders Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria, and winger Jamie Murphy have been signed since Gerrard's announcement as manager in May.

Murphy's transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion came after a season-long loan.