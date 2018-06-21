Tommy Wright: Carlisle United boss John Sheridan appoints Scot as assistant

Tommy Wright featured for Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough during his playing career

Carlisle United manager John Sheridan has appointed Tommy Wright as his assistant manager on a two-year deal.

The 52-year-old Scot has previously worked with Sheridan at Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield Town.

Wright was most recently on the coaching staff at Barnsley, but he was sacked by the Tykes in September 2016.

"Tommy is a good friend of mine and he's someone I trust, but the main reason I've brought him in is that he's good at his job," Sheridan said.

"We've had success together, having been with me at a few clubs, and I'm chuffed to bits that he's come on board."

Sheridan was named Carlisle boss earlier in June, replacing Keith Curle.