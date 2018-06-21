Louis Dodds: Chesterfield forward returns to Port Vale on loan

Louis Dodds was Shrewsbury's top scorer with 10 goals in the 2016-17 campaign

Forward Louis Dodds has rejoined League Two side Port Vale after agreeing a season-long loan from Chesterfield.

Dodds, who previously made 332 appearances for Vale, returns two years after ending his first spell at the club.

The 31-year-old lost his place in the Shrewsbury side midway through last season before moving to Chesterfield.

But he could not prevent the Spireites from finishing bottom of the table as they went down from the fourth tier.

Dodds told Vale's website: "This was the only club that I wanted to come back to. I am grateful to the manager and chairman for making it happen."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.