World Cup 2018: Referee denies asking Cristiano Ronaldo for shirt in Morocco game

Ronaldo scored the winner as Portugal knocked Morocco out of the tournament

World Cup referee Mark Geiger has "categorically" denied he asked for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt at half-time in the Morocco game.

Fifa said it "unequivocally" condemns the claim, reportedly made by Morocco's Nordin Amrabat after their 1-0 defeat.

Watford winger Amrabat said Ronaldo's team-mate Pepe told him of the request.

Fifa said Geiger "strongly refutes these claims", adding the American had "acted in a exemplary and professional manner".

Ronaldo scored the winner on Wednesday, as the European champions knocked Morocco out of the tournament.

Speaking to Dutch TV, Amrabat reportedly said: "I do not know what [the referee] is used to, but he was very impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"And I hear from Pepe that he asked in the first half if he should have his shirt."