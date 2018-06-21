Carl Dickinson: Yeovil Town sign Notts County defender on free transfer

Versatile left-back Carl Dickinson started 56 league games for Notts County

Yeovil Town have signed Notts County defender Carl Dickinson on a free transfer from 1 July.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Somerset side.

"The club has needed someone with Carl's experience and his signature is one we were determined to get," said Yeovil boss Darren Way.

"He has been a warrior and winner throughout his career, characteristics shown by winning promotion to the Premier League with Stoke."

Dickinson joined Notts in 2016, having previously played for clubs including Watford, Portsmouth and Port Vale, after starting his career at Stoke.

He has made 370 career league appearances to date and played 32 times for the Magpies in the 2017-18 season in all competitions.

