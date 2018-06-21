World Cup 2018: England starting XI for Panama game 'revealed' by assistant

England assistant manager Steve Holland was seen clutching training notes on Thursday

England assistant manager Steve Holland may have dropped a hint as to England's starting line-up for their second World Cup game against Panama on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's number two was seen holding training notes at a session in Repino.

They indicated that striker Marcus Rashford could be in line to start alongside captain Harry Kane.

Raheem Sterling may be dropped to the bench while Ruben Loftus-Cheek could replace the injured Dele Alli.

The notes appear to show Alli listed separately from the other 22 squad members under 'medical'.

The Tottenham player suffered a thigh injury during England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday.

"We just focus on what comes out of the manager's mouth," said defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"We haven't been directly told who's starting and who's not, so all positions are up for grabs.

"Until the manager names the team it doesn't matter what's leaked because the lads don't pay any notice to that kind of thing."

Holland was appointed assistant manager to then-Under 21 manager Southgate in 2013, before they both moved up to the senior team in 2016.

England play Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, with the match live on BBC One from 12:10 BST.