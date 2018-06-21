Will Aimson: Bury sign defender after Blackpool departure

From the section

Will Aimson helped Blackpool win promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2016-17

Bury have signed defender Will Aimson on a two-year contract following his release by League One side Blackpool.

The 24-year-old joined the Seasiders in January 2016 and made a total of 69 appearances, but his deal expired at the end of the season.

Manager Ryan Lowe said Aimson was "a good player at a good age".

"He's got leadership credentials and he's come from a league above, having helped Blackpool gain promotion," Lowe told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.