BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England players don't know who's playing - Alexander-Arnold
England players don't know who's playing - Alexander-Arnold
- From the section World Cup
England's Trent Alexander-Arnold insists none of the players have been told by manager Gareth Southgate whether they will be playing against Panama or not.
It is being reported that Raheem Sterling is set to miss out after pictures emerged of the projected team for Sunday's clash in Nizhny Novgorod being carried by assistant Steve Holland at training in Repino.